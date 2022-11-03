Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Nationals call out government's 'cynical' buyback suggestion

November 3 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nationals Mallee MP Dr Anne Webster with Sunraysia table grape grower Domenic Sergi, Red Cliffs. Both have condemned potential water buybacks. Picture supplied by Dr Webster's office.

Putting water buybacks back on the table during the current flood crisis is a highly cynical move by the federal government, says Nationals Mallee MP Anne Webster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.