Agents yarded 600 cattle in a sale which had a mixed quality of cattle, but agents began the sale with a run of good feeder quality cattle.
Elders Euroa stock agent Joe Allen said the lower numbers were due to difficulty in transporting in the current weather at the moment.
"We did have a lot of cattle that was either rained in or not able to come for other various reasons, so we didn't have a number that we were quite expecting," he said.
Mr Allen said despite the low numbers there had been interest from the north of Euroa.
"Those was good feeder weighted steers were before what was a pretty mixed run of cattle and in amongst that there was some good quality of autumn drop Angus weaners," Elders stock agent Joe Allen said.
"They had some strong demand as the sale went on.
Heavier feeder cattle 400 to 550 kilograms had pulled back a bit from the last sale with lots going for around 500-550 cents a kilogram.
"Once we got back to weaner weighted cattle of around around 350kg, prices went back up north of 600c/kg, and they were pretty firm" Mr Allen said.
There was a small selection of cows and calves at foot with the highest price being around $4000.
Local competition was strong with the usual support in the gallery from north of the border and the Myrtleford region.
