As we farewell winter, lamb weights have been heavier while financial returns have been substantially lower.
Market throughout the past three months has been sensitive to extreme price changes on a weekly basis.
Advertisement
Part of the problem is the ongoing legacy of COVID-19, which has caused widespread disruptions to supply chains and chronic staff shortages.
Commentary across key markets suggest processors have struggled to find niche trade and heavy export lambs, with Victorian buyers having to travel north to NSW to source suitable, well-finished lambs in all weight categories.
READ MORE:
An example of the extremes in volatility was at Wagga Wagga, NSW, in a substantially smaller yarding of 31,000 lambs and 5100 sheep.
Buyers were unable to dilute lamb prices despite big numbers of good-quality, grain-assisted trade and heavy lambs on offer
There were 4500 new season lambs in exceptional condition in the mix.
According to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service, sucker trade lambs surged $30 a head and averaged 808 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
The heavy new season portions were unchanged and made from $215-$228 to average 713c/kg cwt.
Prices remained strong for the old super-sized heavy lambs which posted yet another price gain of $10.
Fletcher International, Dubbo, NSW, Junee Meats, Junee, NSW, and JBS Melbourne had an instant impact on rates as the three companies upped the ante to secure the heaviest lambs.
Lambs weighing more than 30kg cwt averaged 680-720c/kg and in dollar a head terms sold from $229-$269
The best of the old trade lambs were unchanged to slightly dearer with the 22-24kg making from $178 -$204.
In the mutton run, Fletcher International dominated the small field of buyers and chased the heaviest pens of crossbred ewes and Merino ewes in full wool.
Prices regained a portion of last week's losses, averaging 470-543c/kg cwt.
Looking at online selling platform AuctionPlus, there were 34,840 sheep and lambs which registered a 10.7 per cent rise compared to the previous week.
With the spring selling season now upon us, new season lambs continue to be slow in making their way through the system, according to Meat and Livestock Australia.
Advertisement
Well-bred store lambs with some weight and frame gained $1 to average $133
Joined crossbred ewes sold to mixed trends ranging from $140 to $506 .
At Bendigo, Corowa, NSW, and Dubbo on Monday, prices rallied $10-$30.
The rise in prices was driven by limited supplies.
New season trade lambs averaged 798c/kg, while heavy export lambs jumped $20 to average 670-690c/kg cwt.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.