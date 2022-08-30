Stock & Land
Home/Politics

Teal independents sceptical about Anthony Albanese's jobs and skills summit

Gerard Cockburn
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Gerard Cockburn, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:59pm, first published 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warringah MP Zali Steggall says the summit appears to be a "big PR exercise" for the new government. Picture by Keegan Carroll.

Teal independents fear the jobs and skills summit is being railroaded into a narrow, union-led debate about wages bargaining, which is overshadowing other possible solutions to the problems facing businesses and workers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.