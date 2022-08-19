Stock & Land

Northern Victorian poll Merino ram goes to the south-west for more than $30,000

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:04am, first published 3:00am
TOP SELLER: Nutrien Ag Solutions, Kerang stud stock specialist Stephen Chalmers, Kerrsville, Coleraine, principal Robert Plush, Kedlestone Park co-principal John Humbert and the top-priced ram.

*51 of 60 rams of sold to $32,000, av $3307.

A Western district Merino stud has paid $32,000 for a ram - for only the second time in 30 years.

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

