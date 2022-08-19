A Western district Merino stud has paid $32,000 for a ram - for only the second time in 30 years.
Kerrsville, Coleraine, paid the top price for the Roseville Park sired ram, at the Kedlestone Park Merino and Poll Merino stud, Calivil, on-property sale.
Kerrsville principal Robert Plush said it was his first Kedelstone Park purchase and would be the only ram he would buy this season.
"That'll do us," Mr Plush said.
It was the second time the stud had paid that amount of money for a ram, the first was 30 years ago.
"He's a very square ram with a great depth of girth, which I have been looking for for quite a while," Mr Plush said.
"He looks like a really good 'doing' type, with beautiful wool."
Mr Plush said the ram would help the stud "structurally wise, big time."
"He has a fairly bare breech, which is something we are looking for, to go non-mulesing," he said.
Asked if the price was right, Mr Plush said: "we'll tell you in a few years.
He said the sale prove a guide to the remainder of the season.
"Good sheep are going to sell well, people are interested in good wools and good structure," he said.
The top-priced ram weighed 112 kilograms and had an 18.2 micron fleece.
He had a standard deviation of 2.9 per cent, a co-efficient of variation of 15.9pc and comfort factor of 99.8pc.
His eye muscle depth measured 37 millimetres and fat was 7.5mm.
The ram has a yearling weight of 4.92kg, a yearling eye muscle depth of -0.36 and a yearling fat measurement of -0.34.
His Dual Purpose index was 161.11 and he was in the top five per cent for yearling clean fleece weight at 31.06kg.
Kedlestone Park co-principal John Humbert said there had been great interest shown in the ram since the Bendigo Sheep & Wool Show and also at the recent Marnoo Field Day.
"That's been reflected in the price," Mr Humbert said.
He praised the ram's structure and appearance.
"He has a beautiful, waxy white wool," he said..
Elders auctioneer and Bendigo Livestock manager Nigel Starick said a lot of repeat buyers took home rams.
"They were predominantly from within a 150 kilometre radius from here - I would think the strength was probably from Wedderburn, the Wimmera and local to the Bendigo and Maryborough area," Mr Starick said.
"As an average it was very good and would be close to last year."
Buyers were looking for consistency, something Mr Humbert had a reputation for and increasingly chasing dual purpose Merinos, he said.
"The nourishment in the wool and the Australian Sheep Breeding Values were very good, getting that eye muscle and other factors," he said.
"They are a proper wool-cutting sheep, if people want to retain that part of it, or they can go to a more dual purpose type sheep."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
