Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Victorian State Merino Field Day at Marnoo attract good crowd after restricted attendance last year.

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated August 15 2022 - 10:02am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Freezing winds welcomed sheep breeders and a healthy number of visitors headed to the Victorian State Field Day at Marnoo on Monday, showcasing the leading genetics in sheep ahead of the spring season's ram sales.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.