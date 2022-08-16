Melbourne Royal chief executive Brad Jenkins said on Tuesday the show would allow the return of animals to the event which starts on September 22, without a single reference to or mention of FMD.
"At this point in time, there will be livestock at this year's Melbourne Royal Show when the gates open on Thursday 22 September," Mr Jenkins said.
"Entries in our livestock competitions are very good.
"The feedback we are receiving from exhibitors is that they are very much looking forward to this year's Melbourne Royal Show and, in particular, the opportunity to come together to celebrate excellence in agriculture."
Mr Jenkins said the RASV continued to follow advice from the state and federal governments, and Victoria's chief veterinary officer on how to "best protect our livestock" at this year's show.
"If this advice changes over the coming weeks, we will act accordingly and advise all stakeholders as required," Mr Jenkins said.
It comes as Victoria's chief veterinary officer moved to quell fears that animals would be restricted from this year's Melbourne Royal Show last month, signalling his confidence in Australia's border security system.
"Our advice may change over time, but currently we are quite happy to go ahead with the organisation of the [Melbourne Royal] Show," Victorian chief veterinary officer Graeme Cook told media in July.
"People will have different attitudes to their own approach to risk, depending on the value of their animals or how they perceive the situation unfolding.
"We are reviewing the situation everyday working with Commonwealth colleagues."
Animal Health Australia guidelines indicate the repercussions of an FMD outbreak occurring at the showgrounds with livestock present would be significant.
"If the showgrounds is an infected property, susceptible animals on site will be euthanised and the carcases disposed of appropriately," the guidelines stated.
