Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Wet weather prompts Gippsland cattle farmers to move cattle to higher ground

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
August 15 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WET UNDER FOOT: Flynn Angus breeder Luke Stuckey has moved cattle to higher ground as he anticpates the Latrobe River to flood in the coming days.

Primary producers in Victoria's east are moving cattle to higher ground as rivers begin to flood low-lying country following wild weather and rainfall totals of up to 90 millimetres which have lashed the state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.