Wodonga agents have reported a "bounce" in the store market, after several weeks of price correction
One agent said steers jumped by $100 a head in the 1100 cattle yarding.
Heifers, to go back into the paddock for rejoining, were the star of the show.
One vendor, whose name was withheld, sold 17 Alpine-blood Angus heifers, 183kg, for $1210 or 661c/kg.
Paull & Scollard Nutrien livestock agent Luke Deimel said while heifers stood out, the overall job was "remarkably" dearer than it had been in the last week to two weeks.
'"There were spots where there would have been steers that would have been $100 dearer on a week or two ago," Mr Deimel said.
"Those little heifers were certainly a standout, but in an overall sense the job was on fire."
He said the area was getting good rain, with follow-up predicted in the next few weeks.
"I think people have realised we are only two or three weeks away from the sun starting to shine and the grass starting to grow," Mr Deimel said.
"I think the foot and mouth thing has gone a little bit quiet, in the last week.
"Everyone sat on their hands, for two or three weeks, which contributed to the job getting remarkably cheaper.
'But I think people have probably realised they have to roll on - it's [FMD] not here, they are going to have grass in the paddocks and they are going to have to play on and buy cattle,"
With a lack of feeder weight steers, feedlot operators stayed away, allowing local restockers and agents, as well as commission buyers, the opportunity to pick up cattle.
Mr Deimel said the lead of the black steers weighed around 400 kilograms and sold 520-540 cents a kilogram.
"Once you got back to a 350kg steer, they were selling from 550-580c/kg - a 300kg steer was making $1750-1800, which brings them back at 600c/kg or a touch over," he said.
"There was a fair run of those black calves that weighed 250-320kg, the bulk of our run landed in that weight."
Elders Albury NSW livestock manager Brett Shea agreed there had been a "significant lift" in prices for the 280-350kg heifers.
"They were trending between 540-580c/kg, which is a lift on what we had seen, basically through July," Mr Shea said.
"There were some backgrounders who will be putting them out for spring."
He said there had been a correction in the market, but it now appeared to be rallying.
"People are gaining confidence and are starting to buy some cattle," he said.
"We had some 338kg steers that made 590c/kg and some at 288kg made 682c/kg," he said.
Most of the yarding ranged in weight from 270-400kg.
"I would thought they would have averaged 580-90c/kg across the steers," Mr Shea said.
"We were really happy - it's certainly bounced in August and given the spring flush of feed is not far away, people can see their way through it," he said.
AF and JE Cavanagh sold 19 Scott's blood Angus steers, 356kg, for $2160 or 606c/kg.
Koorong Pastoral sold 12 Poll Hereford steers, 378kg, for $2020 or 534c/kg.
HR and P Green sold eight Angus steers for $2005 or 584c/kg.
DF and H Holden sold 12 Angus steers, 351kg, for $1990 or 566c/kg.
Robertson Agriculture sold eight Angus steers, 339kg, for $1985 or 585c/kg.
AJ Payne sold five Hereford steers, 407kg, for $2000 or 491c/kg.
Cloverly Pastoral sold 15 Table Top-blood steers, 270kg, for $1730 or 640c/kg.
Tando Holdings sold 12 Rossrich-blood steers, 266kg, for $1680 or 631c/kg.
They also sold seven steers, 374kg, for $2110 or 564c/kg.
Wilksch Partners sold 11 Angus steers, 212kg, for $1640 or 773c/kg.
Slash Pty Ltd sold four Angus steers, 249kg, for $1340 or 538c/kg.
RT Moorhead sold 18 Injemira and Scotts-blood steers, 393kg, for $2110 or 536/kg.
GH Johnstone and Pascoe sold eight Angus steers, 330kg, for $1960 or 593c/kg.
Salzke Enterprises sold 13 Rossrich-blood steers, 313kg, for $2000 or 638c/kg.
Allonby Agricultural Services sold 24 Alpin-blood steers, 284kg, for $1830 or 644c/kg.
RE and SM Lieschke sold 20 Sprys and Scott's-blood heifers, 324kg, for $1730 or 533c/kg.
Allonby sold eight heifers, 181kg, for $1130 or 624c/kg.
Wolter sold 14 Witherswood-blood heifers, 364kg, for $1840 or 505c/kg.
Lieschke sold 20 Shorthorn heifers, 324kg, for $1730 or 533c/kg.
G and S Bawden sold 14 Angus heifers, 293kg, for $1700 or 580c/kg.
Wilksch Partners sold 13 Angus heifers, 308kg, for $1690 or 548c/kg.
They also sold 11 Angus heifers, 220kg, for $1380 or 627c/kg.
Allonby sold 11 Angus heifers, 248kg, for $1530 or 617c/kg.
JP and CJ Cass sold nine Angus cows and calves for $4500
Rodney Wolter sold eight Hick's-blood cows and calves for $3850.
He also sold 10 Kenmere-blood Charolais cows and calves for $3000.
Oztrust Grazing Company sold two Angus cows and calves for $3600.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
