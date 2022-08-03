While they didn't take away the top prizes, several Naracoorte, SA, inventors have shown off their cutting-edge innovations to make the process of shearing easier.
The engineers displayed their wares at this week's Sheepvention invention competition.
Glen Haynes' entry was a catch-and-deliver electronic shearing race, which he said took away the catch-and-drag process.
"About 75 per cent of the injuries caused in the shearing industry come from the actual catch and drag process, so our aim was to take that completely out, and have the sheep get delivered to the shearer," he said.
"The shearer can use the energy he takes from the catch-and-drag process into the shearing process and production can go up."
Mr Haynes said the race had been in development since August last year and finished up trials this February.
"We are still in a prototype stage, but we have it working here at Sheepvention, and it's pretty exciting for all of us to potentially have it commercially available soon," he said.
Fellow Naracoorte farmer and inventor Evan Versemann also featured his new shearing cutter in the competition, which had an extra hole to provide better pressure and excision.
"Having the extra hole and pressure there allows the shearer to move forward, otherwise the nose of a cutter goes up," he said.
"This cutter has a wider perimeter and allows for a smoother procession."
Mechanical engineer Shane Bourke won the Stewart Major award for best innovation for his wool press machine.
It allows a 200-kilogram bale to be pressed in about five loads rather than the standard 10 loads and includes strong hydraulic pinning, dual-sided operation for bale unloading and touch screens.
The innovations hub also had presentations focusing on Meat & Livestock Australia's Towards 90 program, that aims to adopt sheep reproduction best practices.
