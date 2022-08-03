Stock & Land
Wendouree and Naracoorte engineers win out Sheepvention innovation competition

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
August 3 2022 - 8:00pm
NO MORE DRAG: Glen Haynes, Terry Rowbottom and Nathan Fidler, Hayes Engineering, Naracoorte, SA, with their prototype catch-and-deliver shearing race displayed at Sheepvention.

While they didn't take away the top prizes, several Naracoorte, SA, inventors have shown off their cutting-edge innovations to make the process of shearing easier.

