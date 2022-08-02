A western district family with a pedigree line-up of Border Leicesters has claimed a prestigious breed title at Sheepvention in Hamilton.
Ross and Lydia Jackson, Two Dot Station, Moyston, won the supreme Border Leicester ram on Monday, which went onto win the supreme British breed long wool exhibit title.
Advertisement
Mr Jackson said the 12-month-old ram, 444/21, had stood out since he was born.
"He's our big up-standing ram and very structurally correct and carries a good carcase as well," he said.
"He was the supreme long wool exhibit at the Victorian State Sheep Show in Ballarat six weeks ago so I think he has a big future."
READ MORE:
Two Dot Station runs alongside Mr Jackson's parents' farm, Jackson Farming, which also won a string of ribbons during the three-day event.
"They won supreme interbreed in the long wool group, which was also the supreme British group winner," Mr Jackson said.
Mr Jackson said the breed had grown in popularity in the last few years, mainly for their use in prime lamb production with first-cross ewes.
The champion ram will be offered at the stud's on-property sale on October 20.
Meanwhile, the Lubcke family, Leonella Border Leicester stud, Winchelsea, won the supreme champion Border Leicester ewe class, credited for a number of its traits.
Border Leicester judge Trevor James, Coolawang Border Leicesters, Mundulla, SA, said most of the sheep in the competition were true-to-type Border Leicesters.
"All of the sheep were well presented and had good wool and dark muzzle and feet on them which is a trait of the breed," Mr James said.
"The supreme ram was a correct ram and he walked well and stood on his feet well.
"He had plenty of meat in him so you're looking for meat in the hindquarters, not just wool covering."
He said the Leonella ewe had more "length and bone" compared to other sheep, resulting in the major win.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.