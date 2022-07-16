A "good muscling" ram has taken out the first supreme champion title for the Ultra White breed at the 2022 Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Hillcroft Farms, Popanyinning, WA, took out the top prize with a ram which was true to type and looked good on his feet.
Stud Principal Dawson Bradford has had a passion for Ultra Whites since 2005, and nearly a decade of work has resulted in his first win at a major sheep show.
He said his winning ram had significant performance data.
"If you haven't got performance, you can't measure it, and if they don't perform under commercial conditions," Mr Bradford said.
"We measure all our stock, and if they don't perform under commercial conditions, we don't use them.
"We've also had knowledge of the importance of performance through the pig industry going back 40 years."
Mr Bradford said the reliance on data had meant they could assess as many measurable traits of each sheep, relying as little as possible on guesswork or personal bias.
Despite being one of the newest breeds on show at the ASWS, and the breed only been registered in 2014, Mr Bradford said he loves there is excellent potential for the breed with the needs of the industry in mind.
"Ultra Whites are definitely growing in Australia," he said.
"We've only just released genetics that stabilised six generations ago, which is important to us."
Mr Bradford said the breed's future would continue to focus on research on traits like high fertility, pigmented feet and points, and short tail genes.
"This is a breed that sheds its wool, and we also aim to have a short tail gene, so that there is no tail docking, meaning less soil and a low riskl of fly strike," Mr Bradford said.
Bulmar stud based in Orange, NSW had also penned a number of Ultra White breeds at ASWS, along with Hillcroft Farms.
