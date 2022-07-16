Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Hillcroft Farms take out first Ultra White competition at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
July 16 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW BREED: Stud principal of Hillcroft Farms Dawson Bradford, Popanyinning, WA with his grand champion ram in the Ultra White competition.

A "good muscling" ram has taken out the first supreme champion title for the Ultra White breed at the 2022 Australian Sheep & Wool Show.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.