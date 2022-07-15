A Wimmera White Suffolk stud has recorded a clean sweep of awards at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, winning every ewe and ram category to claim the supreme exhibit.
Mertex Texel & White Suffolk, Antwerp, claimed the series of sashes, including a "faultless" performance from a stud ewe which claimed the top gong.
Mertex Texel & White Suffolk stud principal Tim Jorgesen registered the stud a decade ago and said it was his most successful show performance to date.
"We had an exceptional day by winning all the ram classes and then a clean sweep in the ewe classes so it was a cracking day," he said.
"We've won supreme exhibit here before, but not to the extent we have today."
Ideal seasonal conditions in the western district, and a strong line up of reputable genetics combined to give the stud the stunning result, Mr Jorgesen said.
"Our ewes this year were exceptional throughout the whole draft and they were really true to the breed with good muscling," he said.
"White Suffolks are very good in commercial flocks and a lot of farmers use them as a first-cross ewe to breed their terminal lambs and suckers.
"They have excellent ease of breeding and are maturing."
Mr Jorgesen started showing sheep in 2014 and said it was good to return to Bendigo after a two-year hiatus.
"We've had good success along the way and we have our fourth on-property ram sale this year which is on September 24," he said.
The supreme champion, Mertex 210333, was a stand-out ewe, according to Mr Jorgesen, who said he had kept his eye on her since birth.
"We did an embryo transfer on her back in January and flushed her," he said.
"We got six embryos out of her, but unfortunately none of them stuck so we plan to ET her again next January and see how we go."
The ewe will be retained by the stud and joined to stud ewes, while the grand champion ram, Mertex 210289, will be sold at one of the breed's elite sales in Bendigo or Adelaide, SA.
White Suffolk judge Brenton Addis, Yonga Downs White Suffolk stud, Gnowangerup, WA, said the consignment of studstock was "impressive".
"There was good quality throughout every class and every breeder had a standout in their stud," he said.
"White Suffolks are easy-caring sheep, they are clean and they have great hindquarters on the rams.
"The sheep here also featured a very smooth loin and they were just the right size."
Mr Addis said the supreme champion ewe was a "class above her own".
"She was almost faultless when she came out and she was certainly the standout for the day," he said.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
