Hillend Dorser Horn stud preserving the breed at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show

Updated July 15 2022 - 3:25am, first published 12:46am
Eleanor Grieve with the champion ewe, Robert Grieve with the champion ram and judge Katie Shapcott.

The display of the Dorset Horn breed during the 2022 Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, was limited to the sheep shown by Robert Grieve, Hillend, Ballarat.

