The display of the Dorset Horn breed during the 2022 Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, was limited to the sheep shown by Robert Grieve, Hillend, Ballarat.
But the sheep still met the traditional breed standards of meat cover, correct conformation and fertility.
Judge Katie Shapcott, Yentrac Poll Dorset, Southdown and White Suffolk studs, Tatura, Victoria, appreciated the opportunity to judge the breed.
"I had a great time, but it was disappointing there wasn't more sheep here," she said.
"But there was still tremendous depth of quality."
The champion ram had come through the ram lamb drooped after 1 April, 2018 class and was thought by Ms Shapcott, a 'tremendous young lamb ram.'
""He has smooth shoulders, a nice hindquarter and good conformation," she said.
The reserve champion also shown by Robert Grieve had come through the ram under one and half years, closely and evenly shorn.
The champion ewe had come through the ewe under one and half years, closely and evenly shorn.
Ms Shapcott considered the ewe for her big frame and very good bone.
"Her length and width through the loin is what the breed is known for," she said.
"She stood out from the start."
The reserve champion ewe had come through the ewe under one and half years closely and evenly shorn.
The group awards for one ram and two ewes - Archie Wilson Memorial, Walter Turnbull and Sons Trophy and The Best Dorset Horn group, were all presented to Robert Grieve.
"We would like to see more young people given the opportunity to judge the Dorset Horn breed," Mr Grieve said.
"Katie did a great job, and it was just a pity there wasn't more sheep here for her to judge."
Mr Grieve has been showing his Dorset Horn sheep for the past twenty five years and keeping the family tradition alive.
"It come back to keeping the breed alive and supporting my families involvement in the industry," he said.
"My great grandfather started the stud in 1931 when they were the supreme prime lamb terminal sire.
"I want to preserve my stud for the future."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
