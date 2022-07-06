The presentation of trade and lighter-weight lambs at saleyards has been affected by the cold and wet conditions across Victoria and NSW.
The above-average rainfall has slowed pasture growth and most noticeably grazing crop growth has stagnated, which is affecting weight gain.
With plainer types of longer wool lambs offloaded this has influenced both restocking and export demand.
It is evident at major selling centres that some processors are not operating, reducing buyer demand and resulting in prices fluctuating greatly.
Restocker interest varies at markets, with all concerned about the perennial problem of lambs cutting two teeth.
Most restockers are only operating across the better-bred younger lambs showing some weight and frame.
The National Restocker Lamb Indicator is currently sitting at 747 cents a kilogram carcase weight, 74c/kg lower than year-ago levels.
According to Meat & Livestock Australia, these prices prove how the flock growth has expanded, as on-farm numbers continue to grow, slowing producer demand to purchase restocker lambs as they have plenty of additional lambs on hand.
Heavy lambs have outperformed all other indicators, however, are softer than year-ago levels.
High prices over recent years has meant bigger numbers hitting the market, placing downward pressure on prices.
Heavy lambs now rest at 773c/kg, down 73c/kg year-on-year.
The mutton market has eased in recent months to stand at 573c/kg.
This is a significant drop from its high of 651c/kg.
Trade lambs slipped to 747c/kg, moving down by 26c/kg.
The lamb market gained some momentum as we head into the second month of winter.
The level of demand at saleyards dictates outcomes, with not all processors operating.
Price data indicates most lambs sold below the benchmark of around 800c/kg.
At Bendigo only the best grain-assisted lambs held their value, with lambs over 30 kilograms selling consistently between $238-$277 a head to average 780-800c/kg.
The National Livestock Reporting Service described the offering as very mixed with a lot of wintery clean-up lots lacking finish.
The best trade lambs due to the limited availability improved $8, while plainer lightweight types in longer wool or lacking fat cover sold to mixed trends.
Mutton was much cheaper with good lines of sheep averaging 502-603c/kg.
Ballarat on Tuesday sold to stronger competition across trade and heavy weight categories.
Trade lambs sold from $155-$218, while heavy lambs improved $4 to average 830c/kg.
Heavy ewes sold from $154-$244, averaging 650c/kg.
