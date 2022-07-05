A group of Victoria's best young livestock agents attended the 2022 Australian Livestock and Property Agents Young Auctioneer School last week to develop and hone their skills in the dynamic world of livestock agency and auctioneering.
Working on the ground at agencies across Victoria, these young up and comers have a close understanding of the nuisances of the livestock industries and shared their thoughts on the challenges and opportunities they foresee in livestock industries.
The young auctioneers highlighted a number of challenges facing the industry, with a focus on biosecurity, weather and international pressures.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Ballarat agent Ned Balharrie said he believed Australia's ability to hold off livestock diseases affecting other nations was a key challenge for our livestock industries going forward.
"I think a big challenge for us are the impacts of international diseases such as foot and mount disease and lumpy skin," he said.
"[There is the] fear that if they get into our livestock they could impact our export markets as well as put fear in our domestic markets and buyer confidence."
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock Leongatha agent Campbell Czempinski agreed.
"Australia's biosecurity and our ability to hold off and manage disease remains our biggest challenge," he said.
As is always the case in farming, weather and seasonal conditions also remained front of mind for the livestock agents, with a number of them highlighting the need to monitor and constantly adapt to seasonal conditions to continue to present the best livestock results.
Elders Rural Services Korumburra agent Joshua Chiavaroli and Elders Bairnsdale agent Ryan Bajada both spoke of the need to continue to monitor the Australian export market going forward.
"Exporting meat remains a challenge for the industry, it probably won't always be guaranteed so it is an important challenge to monitor," Mr Chiavaroli said.
While livestock industries remain a dynamic field, the agents were upbeat about the potential for the industry going forward.
Elders Albury agent Harrison Cozens said it was a great time to be involved in the industry and he was looking forward to the future.
"It is an exciting time to be in the industry, it has never been as buoyant as it is currently and with that there are a lot of opportunities to explore," he said.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Casterton agent Alister Bright highlighted Australia's ability to produce first-class livestock and the great opportunity to focus on the domestic market.
"There is a big opportunity for Australia to build on our own domestic market and ensure local production meets local needs," he said.
Mr Balharrie also spoke of the world's growing population as a significant opportunity for Australia as a nation that can help to provide gaps in global food deficits.
"The world's population is always growing and so is the global demand for protein, so there is a big opportunity for our livestock industries," he said.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
