Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

ALPA Young Auctioneer School agents discuss agriculture's future

Rob Muirhead
By Rob Muirhead
July 5 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEXT GENERATION: The participants in the 2022 Australian Livestock and Property Agents Young Auctioneer School.

A group of Victoria's best young livestock agents attended the 2022 Australian Livestock and Property Agents Young Auctioneer School last week to develop and hone their skills in the dynamic world of livestock agency and auctioneering.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Muirhead

Rob Muirhead

Journalist

Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.