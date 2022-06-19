Stock & Land
Launceston festival of agriculture and arts to feature workshop, musical performances and Tasmanian produce

June 19 2022 - 8:00am
GET CULTURED: The four-day agriCULTURED festival will showcase local producers along with unique musical performances in Launceston and across northern Tasmania.

The lineup for the second agriCULTURED festival in Launceston, Tas, will bring together big players in the Tasmanian agriculture and tourism sectors and feature interstate innovators in the two industries.

