For the third year in a row, a female has taken out the Tasmanian Young Farmer of the Year award.
Moriarty farmer Caitlin Radford said the award win was "very special" as she looked to inspire more women and young girls to take up a career in agriculture.
Advertisement
"There are now an equal number of girls and boys on the trophy, which is pretty special," she said.
"There are some amazing names on there, so I am very honoured to be on that list."
Miss Radford said she learnt a lot by taking part in the event.
"We had to do 10 different modules during the day and the top four went through to the finals and had to do another two modules on the night.
"It was a very intense day, we were all knackered at the end of it but it was very rewarding at the same time."
READ MORE:
For winning the major prize, Miss Radford, 23, took home a Polaris 500 side-by-side.
"It will be very handy on the farm as we will use it to round up sheep and it will give my ute a rest when it's normally out on the paddock," she said.
"Me and my partner are currently renting 112 acres off my grandparents and we are in the process of purchasing our first farm, which is pretty exciting and so the side-by-side will go to good use."
Going forward, Miss Radford said she and her partner had plans to take over the family farm when her father retires.
Miss Radford, who is also the vice chairman of Agfest, said planning was in full swing for the event that was postponed until August.
Miss Radford was joined in the final of the Tasmanian Young Farmer of the Year award by her partner Owen Woolley and fellow North Motton Rural Youth members Brodie Hill and Dylan Bellchambers.
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.