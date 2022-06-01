A recent spate of cold weather has put at rest any fears of another mice plague for now, with croppers in the Wimmera saying spring will now be the time to be on high alert.
Earlier this month the CSIRO and Grains Development and Research Corporation recorded a moderate growth of mice numbers in the north-west of the state.
But croppers like David Jochinke, Murra Wurra, believe the good rains will fend off any concerns for now.
"Mice need two things - feed and warmth, and what we're seeing now is feed and cold," Mr Jochinke said.
"So mice activity will probably go down while we go through this window of cold activity at the moment, and when it is damp, it will not be as conducive for them to breed up and [they will] possibly even die off."
He warned croppers needed to undertake precautions ahead of spring in a few months.
"The issue is that when you go into these periods with a background number and many mice bunker down in burrows with seed they've collected and a little clutch of babies and when they emerge in spring, that's when they can start ramping up the numbers," he said.
"That background population leading into this period will either be capped or controlled, but it doesn't mean that the mice are completely gone unless it gets really wet and you flush them out."
Agribusiness Consulting Group assessor Marty Colbert, Nhill, agreed there was a significant population of mice "that is bordering on needing to be addressed".
"Obviously this sort of weather will trim the numbers back so there'll be a bit of reassessing next week," Mr Colbert said.
He believes measures to stop mice breeding have not been substantial so far through the Wimmera, but farmers remained cautious of numbers rising.
"To the best of my knowledge, there hasn't been a great deal of treatment going on already in the Wimmera, but we are aware that there is a number of mice there," he said.
Mr Colbert also advocated for farmers in the Wimmera to invest in new innovative ways to curb mice populations, including thermal technology that can scan paddocks via drones.
