Wimmera croppers say cold weather will see an easing off of mice numbers for now

By Philippe Perez
June 1 2022 - 9:00pm
Cropping farmer David Jochinke, Murra Wurra, says cold weather halted mice breeding in the Wimmera-Mallee, but croppers need to be on alert when spring comes.

A recent spate of cold weather has put at rest any fears of another mice plague for now, with croppers in the Wimmera saying spring will now be the time to be on high alert.

