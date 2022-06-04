Stock & Land

Giant orange found in western Victorian town of Wonwondah

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 4 2022 - 9:00pm
HUGE: Margaret Hellam holding the giant orange, found on their property in Wonwondah.

A western Victorian couple were given a surprise of epic proportions, after finding a giant orange in their Wonwondah backyard.

Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

