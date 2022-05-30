Stock & Land
Wilkinson family record total clearance at inaugural Mystic Angus production sale

Updated May 30 2022 - 10:36pm, first published 8:00pm
SALE-TOPPER: The Wilkinson family - Lucy holding Archie, Tara, Edward, James, Peter and Tom - of Mystic Angus, Goorambat, with Bill Carroll, Mudgegonga, who bought Mystic Rolex R4 which sold for $12,000 at the stud's inaugural sale at the weekend.

*Total clearance 14 bulls to $12,000, av $8000

Siblings of the Wilkinson family who established Mystic Angus stud in 2019 at Goorambat in northern Victoria held their inaugural production sale via AuctionsPlus at the weekend.

