Siblings of the Wilkinson family who established Mystic Angus stud in 2019 at Goorambat in northern Victoria held their inaugural production sale via AuctionsPlus at the weekend.
The stud started with the purchase of five females out of imported embryos from Canada and over the past three years the stud has undergone an expansion using embryo transfer and the best semen available
The stud is run by siblings Tom, 16, James, 13, Lucy, 11, Edward, 3, and Archie, 20 months with support from their parents, Peter and Tara Wilkinson, of Woollahra Grazing.
The sale was a huge success with a 100 per cent clearance rate, selling all bulls offered to a top price of $12,000 to average $8800.
The top-priced bull Mystic Rolex R4 was sold to Bill and Trish Carroll, Mudgegonga, who liked him for his growth for age, muscle pattern and temperament.
Volume buyer John Harvey, GH Bundella Pty Ltd, Bundella, NSW, purchased eight yearling bulls to a top of $10,000, twice.
He thought the bulls represented good value for money and were well-grown, easy-doing bulls, and would fit well into his steer breeding operation which supplies cattle to Whyalla Feedlot, Texas, Qld.
Tom said that he "loves the breeding behind this heifer being out of our best cow and by a bull that has put muscle and softness into the breed".
"We were extremely happy and thought it was a very successful day," Tom's father, Peter Wilkinson, said.
"It was great to see local support with quite a few buyers who bid that were unsuccessful."
Embryo and genetic packages sold to a top of $2400 twice to Trent and Lacey Storm, Cohuna, and also to Max Bailey, Harston.
The Wilkinson family said they were very pleased with their first sale and are already working on next year's cattle.
"The kids are heavily involved in what they do and the breeding decisions of cattle," Mr Wilkinson said.
"We have been involved in studstock and a large-scale cattle operation for 30 years so our kids are very passionate about agriculture and in particular, cattle."
