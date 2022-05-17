A three-week break between sales saw stock numbers at the Victorian Livestock Exchange centres at Pakenham and Leongatha swell to near capacity.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Livestock Auctioneer Brian McCormack said the longer break between sales was one of three drivers behind the record Leongatha yarding of about 5500 head.
Advertisement
"It was three weeks since our last sale, the second thing was prices and third was the time of the year.
"Our top price was $3500 for 664 kilogram steers, or 527 cents a kilogram."
The three-week break between sales saw cattle being brought forward.
"It was a capacity yarding, we couldn't fit any more in.
"A lot of the cattle that were there, other than a few runs of vendor bred, weaner lines, normally come in at this time of the year.
"There was an outstanding run of 400-600kg steers.
"The grass fattener has done what he can with them, so now it's up to the grain feeder, to turn them out and do what he wants to do with them.
Numbers would start to ease, as winter came on, but the next yarding was still likely to be substantial.
"I would be thinking we would get 3000 head or something like that."
Prices were dearer than the last sale
"There are shortages everywhere else of those types of feeder cattle, there was a full contingent of feedlot and northern buyers.
"All the stars align."
Mr McCormack said the quality was 'outstanding.
"We are now sourcing cattle from a bigger area, they are coming to Leongatha, which is getting renowned for quality cattle."
"The right cattle, to do the right job, are there."
At Pakenham Alex Scott and Staff livestock manager David Setches said the yarding was among the largest seen at the centre.
Agents yarded just over 4600 head of cattle.
Advertisement
"There were some great drafts of feeder cattle - once again the feedlots underpinned the sales of the 400-50kg steers, which were exceptional.
"The heavier end of the feedlot steers were just on fire."
He said 400-450kg cattle topped at 645c/kg, while 600kg plus stock made 500c/kg and above.
He said agents wanted to get away from clashing with the Mortlake store sale.
"With the weather turning cold we haven't had that good break down here, with a bit of rain and growth coming into winter," he said.
""The money is too good, so I think people have opted to sell while the job is as good as it is."
Advertisement
He anticipated the feeder end of the market would remain strong.
"I think they (feedlots) are wanting to secure numbers for throughput, cattle are making good money to go out at a feeder weight.
"It gives producers the confidence to go out and buy younger weaner calves and that all should hold up, pretty well I would imagine."
Mr Setches said he anticipated one or two more volume yardings, before numbers eased during winter.
Brian Unthank Rural livestock agent Michael Unthank said while there wasn't a big crowd at Barnawartha
"I thought the job was as good, if not a little bit better, to the fortnight prior," Mr Unthank said.
Advertisement
"Everyone had a few orders in their pockets, feedlotters and grass finishers - a few local blokes, the upper Murray was very strong, once again.
"Wangaratta, all through the north-east, was very strong as well."
Agents yarded about 2200 head of cattle.
Mr Unthank said the 300-400kg Angus steer calves made between 600c/kg for heavier animals to 640-700c/kg for lighter weights.
"Heifers were all making 550-600c/kg."
Mr Unthank said the market was mainly made up of 280-350kg cattle.
Advertisement
There were 'extra' cattle in the yarding, 'but I think supply is going to be a bit restricted over the next few months."
Agents fillled northern orders for producers as far up as Coonamble, NSW.
"The rain has opened the whole job up again and they will all want a fair few cattle, over the next few months for the grass they are going to have."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.