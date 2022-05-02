Stock & Land
Victorian farmland prices rise strongly right across the state, Rural Bank report shows

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
Updated May 2 2022 - 11:14pm, first published 11:00pm
ANALYSIS: Victoria scored a 30.4 per cent hike in farmland prices during 2021, fresh research shows.

Victoria cemented its place as the home of some of Australia's top performing agricultural real estate in 2021, while Tasmania opened a new frontier for farmland value growth.

