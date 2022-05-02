Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Rex links with US-based Delta to share flight services

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 2 2022 - 9:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP AND AWAY: The deal means passengers flying with either airline will be able to book seamless connections.

Country-based airline Regional Express looks set to add significant fuel to its growth ambitions after signing a letter of intent to enter a "definitive commercial arrangement" with giant international carrier Delta Air Lines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for Fairfax's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.