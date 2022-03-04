NSW stud and first-time buyer spends big on top-priced Merridale bull

36 of 41 bulls sold to $50,000, av $13,528

Total clearance of 13 females sold to $24,000, av $8000

A NSW stud has spent big at Merridale Angus stud's on-property sale, securing the top-priced lot of the day.

It was the first time this stud had ever purchased from Merridale, and the bull was bought sight unseen, with the buyer relying on figures and visual appraisals from friends who could attend.

The-top priced bull was Lot 6, Merridale Rowell R134, who was bought for $50,000 by Herb Duddy, Sara Park Angus, Glen Innes, NSW.

Mr Duddy said despite not seeing the bull in person himself, he was a "powerful bull".

"He's got good eye muscle area (+10.8) and fat cover," he said.

"And it's rare to get a bigger fat cover on the rump than rib."

He also commended the bull's dam - Merridale Vicky D55 - who had a solid impact on the sale, with the six bulls by her in the catalogue averaging $25,333.

Merridale stud principal Peter Collins was not surprised the bulls by Merridale Vicky did so well in the sale, saying she was one of the best females he had ever bred.

And Mr Collins said females were the base of the herd.

"If you've got good females, good bulls will come as a result," he said.

He was very pleased with the result of the sale, saying there was strong support from repeat buyers.

He was particularly pleased that the top-priced bull was "going to a good home" in a NSW stud.

Nutrien stud stock agent and auctioneer Peter Godbolt said Merridale had a very strong result, which matched the strong results being recorded by other studs this season.

"The top end sold really well," Mr Godbolt said.

"There were plenty of return clients from that Euroa and Corryong area, plus some down in that Colac area, and lots that came from local areas too."

He said commercial breeders were willing to pay that extra amount for bulls this year given the money they're getting for calves at the moment.

"It enables them to dip into their budget a bit more," he said.