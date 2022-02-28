Wycheproof ewes hit promising prices at special store sheep sale

SALE-O: About 5000 sheep were yarded at the special store sheep sale at Wycheproof on Friday. File photo.

Buyers from across Victoria and NSW flocked to Wycheproof on Friday during the Elders special store sheep sale where scanned-in-lamb ewes sold to a top price of $352 a head.

About 5000 sheep were sold at the first-cross Border Leicester/Merino and Merino market where agents described the quality of the yarding as "excellent" following on from a good season in the Wimmera/Mallee.



Elders Wycheproof livestock manager Kevin Thompson said many of the sheep presented in good condition after grazing on stubble over the summer period.

"There was only a small crowd of buyers in attendance with agents having to work hard to achieve reasonable results," he said.

"Competition came from Kyneton, Bendigo, Barham, NSW, Ballarat, Kilmore, Boort, Avoca, Euroa, Inglewood, Dookie, plus some local competition."

He said first-cross Border Leicester/Merino scanned-in-lamb ewes sold to a top price of $352.

Account D C Kronk sold the top pen of 160 first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, June/July 2020-drop, September shorn for $352 a head to a client via Elders Kyneton.



He said first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, rising one-year-old, non-station mated sold to a top price of $296, with most consignments selling between $265-$230, with later-drop ewes to $220.

Scanned-in-lamb Merino ewes, rising two years, made to $266 with most in the category selling between $230 to $260.

Merino ewes, non-station mated, sold for $378, $368 and $325, while Merino wethers made $132-$158.

In a feature of the sale, McRae Oaks Pty Ltd offered its entire drop of Oakbank 1.5-year-old Merino ewes as part of a flock reduction including 152 ewes for $368 to FP Nevins, 152 ewes for $378 to Fox & Lillie, and 236 ewes for $325.



Nedna Pty Ltd sold 120 first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, April/May 2021-drop, November shorn, for $296 to Elders Bendigo, 220 ewes for $282 to Elders Barham and 196 ewes for $265 to Elders Kilmore.

Feeny Bros Pty Ltd sold 198 first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, April/May 2021-drop, November shorn, for $252 to TB White & Sons, Ballarat, and 211 ewes for $230 via Elders Wycheproof.

RC & MJ Medlyn sold 250 first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, April/May 2021-drop, October shorn, for $252 to TB White & Sons, Ballarat.

Pollington Farms Pty Ltd sold 340 first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, April/May 2021-drop, November shorn, for $220 and 196 ewes for $220.

O'Shannessy Bros sold 172 first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, April/May 2021-drop, October shorn for $250 to TB White & Sons, Ballarat.

GJ & W Cook sold 90 first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, June/July 2021-drop, October shorn for $232 to Elders Kyneton.

In the scanned-in-lamb Merino ewes section, ME Ryan sold 170 Merino ewes, June/July 2020-drop, January shorn for $252 to a client via Elders Wycheproof.

Sterling Park sold 100 Merino ewes, April/May 2020-drop, February shorn, for $260 to FP Nevins, Inglewood.

J A Ison sold 300 Merino ewes, five and a half years old, July shorn, for $260 to FP Nevins, Inglewood.