Farmers warned of mosquito-borne virus arriving in Victoria

Agriculture Victoria is calling on Victorian farmers to be on high alert after a confirmed detection of Japanese encephalitis virus at a piggery near Lockington.



This mosquito-borne disease has been recently confirmed in piggeries in NSW and Queensland, and the authority is encouraging farmers to report any unexplained pig deaths, especially in unborn or newborn piglets to the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline.

Victoria's chief veterinary officer Graeme Cooke said the virus had not been detected previously in pigs on mainland Australia.

Symptoms include stillbirths and the birth of weak piglets that may exhibit signs of central nervous system disease.



"Japanese encephalitis virus causes reproductive failure in pigs, primarily through stillbirths and piglets that may show signs of central nervous system disease," Dr Cooke said.

Japanese encephalitis virus is not spread directly from pigs to people, and it also cannot spread from pig to pig.



Dr Cooke said there was a possibility of human infection through mosquitos, but there wasn't any cause of concern via pig meat.



"Japanese encephalitis virus can also be transmitted to humans through infected mosquitoes so we are working closely with the Department of Health to understand the implications and risks of human exposure," he said.



"There is no risk to humans from eating pig meat."

Horse owners and equine farmers are also being urged to protect their horses from mosquitoes, including the use or repellant and removing mosquito habitats.



Those working in the equine industry are also urged to keep an eye out for symptoms like lethargy, nervous signs or sometimes hyperexcitability in their horses.



Dr Cooke said there was activity underway to prevent extensive spread throughout Victorian farms.

"Extensive surveillance activities are underway as well as testing of previously collected samples to better understand the disease situation, and we will also be engaging veterinarians in the pig and horse industries, as well as industry peak bodies, to drive awareness of the disease," he said.



Steps that pig and horse owners can take to protect their animals from mosquitos include the use of mosquito repellents and removing mosquito habitats.

