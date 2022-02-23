Jonai Farms, Eganstown, pushes ahead with abattoir plans

ABBATOIR PLANS: Carey Priest, Pukawidgee, Warrenbayne Farm Collective, Jonai Farms Tammi Jonas, Adam Smith and Simon Livingston (back) with trainer Greg McKerchar in the property's boning room.

Central Victoria could have its first small abattoir within 12-18 months, with a planning application expected to go to Hepburn Shire within weeks.

Jonai Farms intends to build the abattoir at Eganstown, west of Daylesford, to compliment its boning room, and provide a service for another nine farms.

Jonai Farms co-founder Tammi Jonas said she, and two others working at the property, had nearly finished the bookwork for a meat inspector's licence.

She said they would now spend 100 hours at two abattoirs, to learn about inspecting pigs and cattle.

"There is no cutting, we observe the inspectors and go with our trainer, who is also an inspector," Ms Jonas said.

"They talk us through the meat hygiene assessments - because of occupational health and safety requirements, you don't do any cutting when you are training."

The further training would see them learn how to check for such things as diseases in carcasses.

"We are hoping to be done by April."

Jonai runs a herd of heritage-breed Large Black pigs on pasture, selling the meat through a community-supported agriculture scheme.

She said Jonai was hopeful a design for the proposed abattoir could be lodged with council soon.

Jonai was employing an experienced abattoir designer, who had done work in Tasmania.

"Once the design is finalised and we have the final budget we can submit the planning application."

The decision to build an abattoir on the site was driven, in part, by the takeover of NSW pork processor Rivalea by agri-business giant JBS.

Ms Jonas said it was expected 1000 head of pigs and cattle would go through the works, initially starting with a throughput of about 500-600.

"We have engaged about eight or nine other farms, most of whom use our boning room already, or we cut for them.

"They are all very close to us and they would love to slaughter here."

Ms Jonas said the only concern was the 'massive backlog' in getting planning permits through council.

"During COVID a lot of people got on with home renovations and of course there there are lot more houses being built in the country, so they are behind.

"We are anticipating, at a minimum, six months before we see an approval - being an abattoir, it could drag out to 12 months."

But she said it could be built in six to nine months.

"It is just a big steel-framed shed, after all."

Both the state government and local council were 'quite supportive.

'They want to see more of these projects - they have seen the risk to supply chains, because of COVID, so they are being incredibly supportive, at all levels, of on-farm abattoirs."