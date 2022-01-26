A view from readers and their paddocks

+3







Weaner calves have filled livestock saleyards across the state in recent weeks as annual drafts of cattle head to market.

In the first three weeks of January, more than 50,000 cattle were yarded in yards throughout Victoria as part of the much-anticipated southern weaner sales series.

More than 3300 cattle were sold at the South-West Victorian Livestock Exchange at Warrnambool last Friday, where steer calves sold to 692 cents a kilogram and heifers, slightly higher, at 695c/kg.



Online sales platform, StockLive, used a drone to capture some of the cattle lined up in the yards, as producers enjoyed some of their best prices to date.

Meanwhile, farmer Elle Moyle, Elsey Park, captured a photo of Ben Scholfield at their Gazette shearing shed in western Victoria ahead of shearing their composite ewes.

Another western district farmer, Karen Rees, has also kept busy behind the camera and sent in a photo of her Angus cattle at sunset.

