Road to recovery for young truckie

A trust is being set up to help manage more than $100,000 in community donations to support southwest Victorian truck driver Michelle Pillar, who lost both her legs after a horrific truck accident on January 10.

Emergency workers were forced to amputate the 25-year-old after she was trapped in her livestock truck for 11 hours when the vehicle she was driving rolled in the Otways and became wedged between a tree and a bridge.

Ms Pillar was brought out of her induced coma but remains in an intensive care unit.

More than $100,000 has been donated across several fundraising efforts to support Ms Pillar in her recovery, including a donation tin at the Mortlake Roadhouse's Give 'Em Hell Michelle campaign, as well as donations of livestock and hay.

Her employer Anthony Boyle, of Boyle's Livestock Transport, said Ms Pillar was slowly improving and was recovering from several operations.

"A trust is being put together so funds are controlled and governed by credible people," he said.

"The Mortlake Roadhouse fundraiser started with the goal of $10,000, and it has grown to more than $100,000 - it's quite amazing.

"But there are so many more people sitting in the background waiting to help her when the time is right - tradesmen wanting to help modify her house if need be, a large transport industry foundation donating an item of support she'll need, and large cash donations from companies.

"The outpouring of support and best wishes has been overwhelming, and it is keeping the entire team going, it's keeping us strong."

At Mortlake cattle sale last week, three vendors including Peter and Christine Morris, Longview Agriculture and Romsdale Park donated cattle which raised a combined $17,400 towards Ms Pillar's trust.

Steers and goods donated at last week's Warrnambool weaner sale raised $21,120 towards her campaign.

Mr Boyle said the outpouring of support for Ms Pillar had been "overwhelming", with her accident impacting many in the agricultural industry.

"Everyone looks at her and thinks that could be my kid, my neighbour, my sister - she is relatable to everyone and making an impact in a challenging industry," he said.

"She is having a go in a male-dominated industry and to see someone hurt, who is so passionate about what they do, pulls at your heartstrings.

"While it is a tragic situation, I hope people can take some comfort in knowing the industry gives you the support if and when you need it."

He asked for space and privacy during her early recovery.

"While she is in recovery she is unaware of what is going on around her so I'd prefer fundraisers to be when she can experience it herself - she can draw on that strength and support to get better," he said.