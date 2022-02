Kyneton weaners to $2610

+8

















Feedlots swooped on the heavier end of cattle at Kyneton's annual weaner sale, which was dominated by black cattle.

Agents yarded 1550 head of steers and heifers.

J&F and Elders Killara feedlot, Quirindi, NSW purchased many of the earlier, heavier pens, before Nutrien Leongatha livestock agent Eddie Hams stepped up on steers weighing 350 kilograms and below.

Buyers from Gunnedah and Tamworth, NSW, also picked up pens, with a buyer for AuctionsPlus and Ballarat and Wangaratta agents rounding out the gallery.

P & A Grant, Rosehill, was awarded the best pen, sponsored by Adameluca Angus, sold 20 Adameluca-blood steers, 423kg, for $2610 or 617c/kg.

Describing himself as a 'retired grain farmer' Peter Grant said he believed the genetics of his cows and bulls won the day.

"It's been two exceptional years, I believe - and I suppose it's also down to looking after the cattle and keeping them well-fed."

He is breeding from Lawson-blood AI cows.



He also sold 26 heifers, 381kg, for $2510 or 658c/kg.

McGrath Rodwell principal Kieran McGrath said it was a very good result, especially for the heavier steers.

"There was a good selection of northern, local and Gippsland buyers having a crack at 'em." Mr McGrath said.

"Eddie didn't do a lot early, the feedlots were very sold early and wanted to buy those good steers, with a bit of weight in them."

Elders Kyneton livestock agent Dean Coxon said he was very pleased with the way the cattle presented.

"I think it was truly the best yarding of weaners we have had, you can see the genetics coming through, people are spending big money on bulls," Mr Coxon said.

"We had a lot of weight; that's dependant on the season and also the genetics."

The market was demanding producers breed Angus cattle 'and I don't see that changing in the short term'.

"It followed the trend, it was a great day for everyone involved."

Ronnie Phillips sold 19 Banquet-blood steers, 410kg, for $2530 or 617c/kg.

M&M Shea, Barfold Beef, sold 20 Adameluca-blood steers, 395kg, for 617c/kg.

PC & MD Bruton sold 18 Adameluca-blood steers, 382kg, for $2340 or 612c/kg.

Springbank sold nine Banquet-blood steers, 418kg, for $2460 or 588c/kg.

Helen Bennett sold 12 Adameluca-blood steers, 403kg, for $2460 or 610c/kg.

KG & R Kelly sold 19 Dunoon and Tarcombe-blood steers, 397kg, for $2450 or 617c/kg.

Gradamier sold 14 Te Mania and Bardwidgee-blood steers, 395kg, for $2350 or 594c/kg.

DF & CL Cameron-Kennedy sold 13 Adameluca-blood steers, 350kg, for $2160 or 617c/kg.



Seven Roads sold 14 steers, 445kg, for $2520 or 566c/kg.

The Active Corporation sold the first of its weaner draft, 17 steers, av 399kg, for $2420 or 606c/kg.

Active's seconds, 17 av 336kg, sold for $2180 or 648c/kg.

C&M Sargent sold 15 steers, 358kg, for $2200 or 614c/kg.

CR & M Priest sold 19 Boonaroo-blood steers, 365kg, for $2280 or 624c/kg.

Granite Hills Wines sold 16 Barwidgee-blood steers, 355kg, for $2200 or 619c/kg.

P&L Gordon sold 14 Hazeldean-blood steers, 340kg, for $2120 or 623c/kg.

F Notman sold 13 Glenarm-blood stees, 397kg, for $2400 or 604c/kg.

Viewly sold nine Adameluca-blood steers, 388kg, for $2260 or 582c/kg.

J Comfort sold 21 Te Mania-blood steers, 351kg, for $2250 or 614c/kg.

P & MD Bruton sold 20 Adameluca-blood steers, 380kg, for $2110 or 555c/kg.

B & P Young sold 16 Charolais steers, 383kg, for $2120 or 553c/kg.

B & S Griffiths sold 15 Beckenham-blood steers, 323kg, for $1920 or 594c/kg.

Fraser Ag sold 11 Simmental steers, 361kg, for $2100 or 581c/kg.

J Hedstrom sold 9 Glendan Park steers, 362kg, for $2280 or 629c/kg.

Their seconds, 12, av 296kg, sold for $1780 or 601c/kg.

Sutton Grange sold 14 Glendan Park-blood steers, 345kg, for $2150 or 623c/kg.

Riverbend sold 23 Adameluca-blood steers, 325kg, for $2100 or 646c/kg.

Woodthorpe sold 10 Barwidgeee-blood steers, 339kg, for $2170 or 640c/kg.

In the heifers, Springbank sold 13 Banquet-blood steers, 361kg, for $2200 or 609c/kg.

PC & MD Bruton sold 12 heifers, 325kg, for $2140 or 658c/kg.

K Cameron-Kennedy sold eight heifers, 335kg, for $2000 or 597c/kg.

Active sold 21 heifers, 348kg, for $2140 or 615c/kg; their seconds, 17 heifers, 316kg, sold for $2140 or 677c/kg.

CR & CM Priest sold 12 heifers, 328kg, for $2080 or 634c/kg.

Granite Hills sold 11 heifers, 329kg, for $2120 or 644c/kg.

Hawker and Walsh sold 16 Te Mania and Langi Kal Kal-blood heifers, 296kg, for $1920 or 648c/kg.

Notman sold 23 heifers, 356kg, for $2260 or 634c/kg.

B & P Young sold 16 heifers, 369kg, for $2020 or 547c/kg.

D & L Sullivan sold 10 Mt William-blood heifers, 328kg, for $1950 or 594c/kg.

Bruce and Sue Griffiths sold 10 Beckenham-blood heifers, 322kg, for $1950 or 605c/kg.

Glenn Brothers sold 15 Tarcombe and Glenview Dell-blood heifers, 318kg, for $1900 or 597c/kg.

Their seconds, 14 heifers, 290kg, sold for $1820 or 627c/kg.