Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Egg hoarding feared after limits applied to prevent panic buying

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 11 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are fears of a COVID-style rush by consumers to stockpile eggs. File picture.
There are fears of a COVID-style rush by consumers to stockpile eggs. File picture.

There are fears of a COVID-style hoarding of eggs by consumers after the first major supermarket imposed a two-carton limit on sales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.