Fifth Victorian poultry farm in quarantine after another bird flu detection

June 7 2024 - 11:01am
There has been another detection of bird flu in Victoria. File picture
Avian influenza virus has been confirmed at a fifth Victorian poultry farm, which is now in quarantine.

