Rabobank predicting farmgate milk price to drop by more than 10 per cent

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 25 2024 - 6:00am
Bernice Lumsden, Leitchville, says prices were front of mind, with the Rabobank's forecast meaning a "pretty major drop" in the milk price. Picture by Andrew Miller
Australia's dairy farmers could experience a fifth consecutive year of overall profitability, despite a potential drop of more than 10 per cent in farm gate milk prices.

