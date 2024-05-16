Guns seized from hunters after deer found shot at night

More hunters have been busted for illegal spotlighting.
Five Bendigo men have been convicted for hunting offences after allegedly shooting a deer at night in the Tatong area near Benalla late last year.
The men were ordered to pay $4067 in fines and court costs, and had their firearms, scopes, ammunition, gun bags and spotlights forfeited and destroyed.
It is illegal to hunt deer at night on public land across Australia.
The charges were heard at Benalla Magistrates' Court recently.
Just last month four Latrobe Valley men had to surrender the deer stag heads kept as prizes from an illegal spotlighting trip near Omeo in east Gippsland's Alpine region.
In that case, the men were ordered to pay a total of $2200 in fines and had their firearms, ammunition, thermal optics, spotlights forfeited and destroyed.
Their Sambar and Hog deer stag heads were also destroyed.
In the most recent case, Game Management Authority's director of compliance and intelligence, Zac Powell, said the authority's officers were patrolling areas where illegal spotlighting had been reported.
"Officers intercepted the men in two vehicles at night on November 26 travelling along Middle Creek Track in the Tatong area," Mr Powell claimed.
The men were allegedly found with unsecured firearms, ammunition and spotlights in their vehicles and had shot a deer in recognised deer habitat at night.
Their firearms and equipment were seized on the spot.
Mr Powell said hunting any game species at night was dangerous and can put communities, properties and livestock at risk.
It is also illegal to travel in a vehicle in recognised deer habitat 30 minutes after sunset with unsecured firearms and ammunition.
"Thank you to the community members and hunters who report illegal spotlighting to the GMA. These reports help us to target high-risk areas and help keep the community safe," he said.
Hunters and the public are urged to report illegal spotlighting to the GMA through its website or by calling 136 186. If an urgent response is required, call 000.
