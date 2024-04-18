Stock & Land
Home/News

Hunters ordered to hand over their deer heads

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated April 19 2024 - 7:18am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It is illegal to hunt deer at night on public land across Australia. Picture from Game Management Authority.
It is illegal to hunt deer at night on public land across Australia. Picture from Game Management Authority.

Four Latrobe Valley men had to surrender the deer stag heads kept as prizes from an illegal spotlighting trip near Omeo in east Gippsland's Alpine region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.