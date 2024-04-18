Hunters ordered to hand over their deer heads

Four Latrobe Valley men had to surrender the deer stag heads kept as prizes from an illegal spotlighting trip near Omeo in east Gippsland's Alpine region.
Is just one of the penalties handed out in court after they were convicted for spotlighting and firearms offences.
It is illegal to hunt deer at night on public land across Australia.
The men were ordered to pay a total of $2200 in fines and had their firearms, ammunition, thermal optics, spotlights forfeited and destroyed.
Their Sambar and Hog deer stag heads were also destroyed.
The Game Management Authority said three of the men were issued with 12-month good behaviour bonds, while a fourth received a 12-month community corrections order.
Three of the men also had their firearms licences suspended and a fourth man was convicted for using a firearm while prohibited.
Hunters are not allowed to be in possession of a firearm and spotlight between 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise in recognised deer habitat.
Seven people were charged after a three-night police operation in the Mansfield and Jamieson areas in 2021.
Police seized six guns, seven spotlights and ammunition during the operation.
In this latest case, GMA's compliance and intelligence director, Zac Powell, said the GMA executed search warrants on properties in Moe and Morwell in late 2022, as part of an investigation into reports of illegal spotlighting.
"The search of the properties and admissions from the men linked them to the illegal spotlighting reports, resulting in their arrest," Mr Powell said.
"Illegally spotlighting deer at night is dangerous and can put communities, properties and livestock at risk," he said.
"Thank you to the community members and hunters who report illegal spotlighting to the GMA."
Hunters and the public are urged to report illegal spotlighting to the GMA through its website at gma.vic.gov.au or by calling 136 186.
