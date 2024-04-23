Stock & Land
Farmers living in a 'new age' of fertiliser prices, application: agronomist

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 23 2024 - 4:00pm
Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Jim Colquhoun says he is trying to "de-risk" the fertiliser side of the farming business. Picture by Andrew Miller
Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Jim Colquhoun says he is trying to "de-risk" the fertiliser side of the farming business. Picture by Andrew Miller

A Melbourne dairy conference has been told farmers are entering a "new age of fertiliser use", particularly for urea, affected by higher prices and the push towards reducing greenhouse gases.

