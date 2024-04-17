Stock & Land
New Victorian dairy lobby group holds its first forum, in Melbourne

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 17 2024 - 12:21pm
The dairy industry is facing a number of significant challenges, says Dairy Farmers Victoria president Mark Billing. Picture by Andrew Miller
Victoria's newest dairy lobby group is setting its organisational structure, and how it will achieve "clarity of voice and purpose", at its inaugural forum, in Melbourne.

