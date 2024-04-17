New Victorian dairy lobby group holds its first forum, in Melbourne

Victoria's newest dairy lobby group is setting its organisational structure, and how it will achieve "clarity of voice and purpose", at its inaugural forum, in Melbourne.
Dairy Farmers of Victoria (DFV) president Mark Billing said it was intended the group would be a "strong, reliable voice" for the state's milk producers.
"In less than 12 months we have become the go-to organisation, for our stakeholders," Mr Billing, Colac, said.
"The culture we want to build is inclusive and respectful, allowing all members to be heard and engaged."
DFV was formed last year, after a split in the United Dairyfarmers of Victoria.
A number of significant dairy industry representatives have joined DFV, and are on its board.
"The dairy industry is facing a number of significant challenges," Mr Billing said.
"From drought and water shortages, to fluctuating milk prices, and changing consumer preferences, our industry is constantly evolving.
"We are committed to staying on top of these issues and advocating for farmers," he said.
"We are working to ensure the voices of our farmers are heard ad interests are protected."
Board member, northern Victorian farmer Ann Gardiner, Bamawm, was currently representing DFV as one of 100 senior leaders at a two-day Sydney summit, hosted by the Murray Darling Basin Authority (MDBA).
The summit is looking at diverse points of view on current and future management of the Basin.
It comes in the light of the federal government's Restoring our Rivers legislation, in December last year.
Mr Billing told the forum the DFV's logo had been designed with a cow in the centre.
The colours used, green, blue and white, represented aspects of the industry.
Green was chosen to represent feed, blue for water and white for milk.
The forum was set to address membership and its structure, to "help shape a new beginning for dairy representation," Mr Billing said.
