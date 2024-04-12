Leongatha lifts on the back of prime market rise, quality yarding, rain

Rain, and a lift in the prime market, saw a massive yarding at Leongatha - along with a subsequent rise in prices.
Agents yarded 5288 head of steers, heifers and cows and calves, including the annual draft from C Pendergast, Omeo.
Agents rated prices as significantly higher than the previous one, before Easter.
Brian McCormack, Nutrien Leongatha auctioneer, said rain and the lift in the prime market since Easter had pushed prices higher.
"We did have a fair run of 400-500 kilogram run of steers, and those feeder type cattle met with very strong competition," Mr McCormack said.
"They would be between 360-370c/kg - that's stepped right up to what they were at the last sale.
"They were about 330c/kg, so this is $100-150 a head higher and topping out at $200 on some pens of cattle."
Several feedlots bought 85-90 per cent of the 400-500kg steers, he said.
McKenzie, Echuca, Princess Royal, Burra, SA and Teys Charlton were among the most active of the feedlots," he said
"Maybe there are not as many cattle in the north, in that weight range, at the moment," Mr McCormack said.
Nutrien agent Ron Rutledge, Melbourne was buying for a northern NSW feedlot, Wayne Reid was acting on behalf of Australian Food and Agriculture, NSW, while commission buyer Cambpell Ross, Melbourne, was also active, he said.
He put the large yarding down to the price rise and the rain.
"The grass is here, people are ready to sell - there is a lift in the market, and they move onto the next part," he said.
Elders Korumburra and Leongatha manger Rohan McRae said it was dearer than the last sale, a result he wasn't expecting.
"I think the quality of the cattle helped, they quoted the market elsewhere - the day before - cheaper, so I was very pleased with the result," Mr McRae said.
Numbers were swelled as it had been three weeks since the last sale, the upcoming Anzac Day holiday would also have an effect and annual drafts were offered, which attracted other sellers.
He said the sale saw "a really good mix of competitio, from feedlots and graziers, which made the market that much more solid and buoyant".
"We do have a very good field of feedlot buyers, which we do most sales, and it underpins the market, with solid grazier competition from south and west Gippsland," he said.
He said sellers had seen the market lift "and are going to have a piece of that, before the winter sets in" as grass was continuing to grow.
He predicted numbers would continue to swell, between now and the end of June.
Pendergast sold 27, 358kg, Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross, Five Mile Creek-blood steers for 374c/kg, or $1340; 27, 310kg, for 341c/kg or $1060, 21, 367kg, for 376c/kg, or $1380 and 26, 311, for 337c/kg or $1050.
J and J Beamish, Boolara, sold 20, 443kg, Angus steers, Merlewood and Harris-blood, for 376c/kg or $1670.
M and S Hunt, Maffra, sold 15, 422kg, Angus steers, Latrobe Park-blood for 390c/kg or $1650.
They also sold 15, 464kg Charolais steers, Kenmere-blood, for 342c/kg or $1590 ot Teys Charlton feedlot.
F & H Coaciello Tyres sold 31, 379kg, Angus steers, Bowman-blood, for 369c/kg or $1400.
Stonewarra, Koonwarra, sold 20, 524kg, Angus steers, 18-months, for 370c/kg or $1940.
Lorstan Nominees, Bengworden, sold 17, 508kg Angus steers, for 354c/kg or $1800.
SJ and LJ Campbell, Mardan, sold 18 453kg steers for 373c/kg or $1690.
BL Littlejohn, Leongatha South, sold 15, 403kg steers for 370c/kg or $1490.
Ponderosa Herefords, Meeniyan, sold 21 Hereford steers, 441kg, for 351c/kg, or $1550.
Rail and Spur, Allambee Reserve, sold 19, 429kg, Angus steers, Te Mania and Black Pearl-blood, for 372c/kg, or $1600.
N & G Stollery, Mollabulla Angus, Hallston, sold 13, 429kg, Ardrossan-blood steers, for 358c/kg or $1540 to AFA.
J & S Kelly, Arawata, sold 20, 434kg, Angus steers, JB Angus-blood, for 368c/kg or $1600 to Elders Leongatha.
D & T Jeffery sold 20, 345kg, Angus steers, Wattlewood and Fernleigh-blood, for 376c/kg or $1300 to Alex Scott & Staff, Pakenham.
S Fahey & Son, Tyers, sold 25, 399kg Angus steers, Banquet-blood, 12-months, for 370c/kg or $1480 to Campbell Ross.
E Gloster, Tarwin, sold 12, 401kg, Angus steers, 16-months, for 379c/kg or $1520.
T Crooke, Boisdale, sold 16, 513kg, Angus steers, Innesdale-blood, for 374c/kg or $1920 and 15, 495kg, for 371c/kg, or $1840.
K Waites and J Lillicrapp, Mount Taylor, sold 20, 602kg, Angus steers for 355c/kg, or $2140.
Yerung Pastoral sold 16, 497kg, Angus steers, Leawood-blood, 18-months, for 380c/kg or $1890.
C Rawson, Stratford, sold 17, 467kg, Angus steers, 16-months, for 391c/kg or $1830.
J and L Holmes, Boolara, sold 15, 407kg, Hereford steers, Mawarra and Newcomen-blood, for 368c/kg or $1500.
Elm Valley, Tarwin Lower, sold 20, 371kg Angus heifers, Kunuma-blood, for 304c/kg or $1130 and 20, 347kg, for 305c/kg or $1060.
CW Littlejohn, Mirboo North sold 18, 319kg, heifers, for 304c/kg or $970.
M J Jeffery, Driffield, sold 20, 313kg, heifers for 268c/kg or $840.
Northside sold 23, 387kg, heifers for 284c/kg or $1100.
