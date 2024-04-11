Stock & Land
Prices slip in Pakenham with small gallery for lesser-quality yarding

By Barry Murphy
Updated April 11 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 12:27pm
Pictures by Barry Murphy

Prices slipped at the store sale in Pakenham on Thursday as a smaller yarding of 1500 lesser-quality stock attracted fewer buyers.

