Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Colac heifers sought by interstate buyers at April store market sale

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated April 8 2024 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Selling underway at Colac, in March. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Selling underway at Colac, in March. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Heifers were the standout at the April Colac store sale, on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.