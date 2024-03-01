Dry grass locally means outside buyers bolster Colac's monthly store sale

Dry weather caused local buyers to miss Colac's store sale today, but northern and north-eastern feedlotters ensured competition on heavier cattle was still present.
Nutrien auctioneer Phil Douglas said the March store cattle sale was a "bit subdued", with bigger, heavier cattle and strong lines of cattle selling well.
Colac Regional Saleyards agents sold about 1700 head of cattle.
"It wasn't the best quality yarding we've had, no sizeable lines, but our heavier, well-bred heifers above 260 kilograms sold well too," he said.
"There's no doubt that without those few feeders, who we don't see all the time here, we would've been in a bit of strife."
Teys Charlton and Corcoran & Parker were in attendance, and Mr Douglas said the support from northern and north-eastern buyers was "very good".
Charles Stewart Howard director and auctioneer Shelby Howard said there was good feedlot competition, as they chased heavier cattle.
"Not a lot of local support based on the seasonal conditions here at the moment," he said.
"All the cattle are going north, east or west of here."
Gelliview sold 11 Charolais/Angus-cross steers, 12-14 months, 537 kilograms, for $1520 or 283 cents a kilogram.
IG & TP Marriner sold eight Angus/Charolais-cross steers, 16-18 months, 464kg, for $1480 or 319c/kg, five Angus steers, 16 months, 413kg, for $1320 or 320c/kg.
Purrumbete South Pastoral sold seven Angus steers, 12-14 months, 455kg, for $1450 or 318c/kg, 12 Angus steers, 8-10 months, 371kg, for $1230 or 332c/kg, eight Angus heifers, 12 months, 405kg, for $1050 or 259c/kg, and 11 Angus heifers, 8-10 months, 355kg, for $980 or 276c/kg.
G & L Seabrook sold four Charolais-cross steers, 369kg, for $1660 or 449c/kg.
B Twyford sold 12 Hereford steers, 465kg, for $1305 or 280c/kg.
Gelliview sold three Charolais/Angus-cross steers, 12-14 months, 435kg, for $1300 or 299c/kg, and six Charolais/Angus-cross heifers, 12-14 months, 464kg, for $1300 or 280c/kg.
KA & AR Crabbe sold 16 Angus-cross steers, 11-12 months, 369kg, for $1090 or 295c/kg.
Schulze Pastoral sold five Angus-cross steers, 415kg, for $1200 or 289c/kg.
Te Aro sold five Angus steers, 16-18 months, 407kg, for $1250 or 307c/kg.
K & D Harper sold 10 Angus steers, 369kg, for $750 or 203c/kg, and 19 Angus heifers, 14-16 months, 323kg, for $710 or 220c/kg.
B Twyford sold seven Hereford/Angus-cross steers, 12-14 months, for $790 or 239c/kg, and 13 Hereford/Angus steers, 12-14 months, 321kg, for $830 or 259c/kg.
Blakeley & Son Vic sold 22 Angus steers, 12 months, 364kg, for $1360 or 374c/kg.
N & C Mawson sold 15 Angus steers, 9-10 months, 331kg, for $1360 or 374c/kg.
M & A Edgar sold six Angus steers, 374kg, for $1250 or 332c/kg.
JD Wilson sold eight steers, 398kg, for $1300 or 327c/kg.
A McPhee sold 11 Angus steers, 12-13 months, 383kg, for $1100 or 287c/kg.
L & B Lauricella sold eight Angus steers, 384kg, for $1150 or 299c/kg.
CR & EA Collins sold eight Angus steers, 325kg, for $980 or 302c/kg.
B Maxwell sold 10 Angus heifers, 12-14 months, 392kg, for $1100 or 280c/kg.
Glentree Pastoral sold eight Angus heifers, 12-14 months, 375kg, for $1000 or 267c/kg.
SJ Wilmink sold seven Angus heifers, 14 months, 358kg, for $800 or 223c/kg.
N Harty sold 12 Angus heifers, 9-11 months, 326kg, for $850 or 260c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.