Dry grass locally means outside buyers bolster Colac's monthly store sale

By Rachel Simmonds
March 1 2024 - 2:30pm
Pictures by Rachel Simmonds

Dry weather caused local buyers to miss Colac's store sale today, but northern and north-eastern feedlotters ensured competition on heavier cattle was still present.

