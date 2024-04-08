Stock & Land
Experts debate open cut mine's likely impact on Mallee groundwater

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 8 2024 - 10:00am
There has been extensive monitoring of groundwater at the proposed Cannie Ridge open cut mine site. Picture: VHM Ltd.
The possibility of contaminated mine water polluting groundwater across the southern Mallee was raised at public hearings in Swan Hill in the past week.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

