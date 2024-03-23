'Butcher Girl' Alison calls for the industry to be seen as an art form

A Melbourne butcher says she hopes to see the industry as a promising career option for women, as it takes steps towards inclusiveness and gender diversity.
Alison Meagher, Butcher Girl, Melbourne, participated in a question-and-answer format at the 2024 Meat Business Women conference at Essendon Fields on Wednesday, March 20.
She said there were a "variety of things" for seeing fewer women in the industry, but said "perhaps it starts with the environment".
Ms Meagher said these included the physical environment, social norms and educational perceptions.
"It wasn't presented to me at school, I could've been a nurse or chef but I was told I was 'too clever' to be a butcher so I went off and did university studies," she said.
"It's cold, it smells a lot, some of the equipment isn't appropriate for us either, there are changes that need to be made for us as well.
"But it's also the feeling that you're not welcome, because it's heavily male-dominated."
Ms Meagher said the industry had shifted away from that perspective, and she had loved becoming a part of the industry.
"It starts in school too," she said.
"In France it's considered an art, they bring butchers into the school and tell them it's something they could do as a career."
She said she decided to join the butchering career once she witnessed styling butcher displays in the United States.
"I walked past a butcher shop and I'm really into food," she said.
"I saw the window and I was blown away so I went in and asked for a job, I got a job and I was blown away by the art of it."
The conference explored a 'Power of You' theme with diversity, equity and inclusion expert Michelle Redfern called for inclusivity and equity actions, and a Gender-Diversity in Leadership panel included Tom Maguire, Bonnie Skinner, and Alison Meagher.
Meat and Livestock Australia ambassadors spoke at the conference on fostering trust and building dialogue with consumers, while She Lion Group's Kate Dillon helped attendees with strategies for career progression.
The first-ever winner of the One to Watch award was also announced as Coles production manager Sascha Hann.
Meat Business Women Australia chair Stacey McKenna said the conference truly embodied its 2024 theme.
"Each speaker, session, and story shared was a testament to the incredible potential and power within each of us to shape a more gender-inclusive and vibrant future for our industry," she said.
"It reaffirms that collectively, we have the power to drive significant change."
Sheep Producers Australia chief executive Bonnie Skinner said it was important to support people in working environments, and build a network with colleagues to continue strengthening opportunities.
"I have a long way to go, but I feel the conversation is changing," she said.
"The burden on our generation to be the change that we want to see is immense.
"People aren't willingly trying to keep women down, they just don't realise the challenges we're facing."
