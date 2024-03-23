Stock & Land
Home/News

'Butcher Girl' Alison calls for the industry to be seen as an art form

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated March 26 2024 - 1:25pm, first published March 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Rachel Simmonds and supplied

A Melbourne butcher says she hopes to see the industry as a promising career option for women, as it takes steps towards inclusiveness and gender diversity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.