Stock & Land
Home/News

Young production manager is dubbed first-time winner for new industry award

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
March 21 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coles production manager Sascha Hann is the One to Watch award's first winner, announced at this year's annual conference at Essendon Fields. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Coles production manager Sascha Hann is the One to Watch award's first winner, announced at this year's annual conference at Essendon Fields. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A young production manager with a focus on gender diversity and operational growth has been dubbed Australia's first "One to Watch" at a Melbourne awards event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.