Young production manager is dubbed first-time winner for new industry award

A young production manager with a focus on gender diversity and operational growth has been dubbed Australia's first "One to Watch" at a Melbourne awards event.
Meat Business Women chair Stacey McKenna announced Coles production manager Sascha Hann as the One to Watch award's first winner, at its annual conference on Wednesday, March 20.
Coles Red Meat at Retail Ready Operations production manager Ms Hann, Wollongong, NSW, has had a strong focus on leadership initiatives, work-life balance solutions and a commitment to gender diversity.
She said she was "filled with optimism" for the industry's future with advancements in technology, a sustainability focus and changing customer preferences.
"There are boundless opportunities for growth and transformation," she said.
"I feel amazing, I'm very grateful, it was amazing to be nominated even as a finalist among my great peers in this industry."
She said she had limited understanding of the meat industry until she started her studies, but steadily grew a love for the job.
"I wasn't expecting to be so into meat, but it's how it landed and I thoroughly enjoyed myself," she said.
"I really enjoyed the people in the industry, how resilient they are, and how fast-paced the industry is because I love working in dynamic environments."
Ms McKenna said Ms Hann embodied innovation, leadership and passion.
"Her work in promoting gender inclusivity and efficiency within the meat industry sets a benchmark for future leaders," she said.
"We are proud to support her journey and excited to see how she uses this recognition to further drive positive change."
The One to Watch award finalists included Foods Connected implementation manager Jessica Schoonderwaldt, Thomas Foods International junior farm hand Mia Young, Craig Mostyn Group research intern Cintia Amaral, and Stockyard Lot Feeders genetic improvement officer Sarah Duffield.
Ms McKenna said they were very excited to give away the $5000 prize for the first time.
"It's almost exclusively always been men being awarded scholarships into programs and being given the opportunity," she said.
"We wanted to set something up that was specifically for women, and we're really excited to see what Sascha does with the prize."
She said the winner was chosen by an independent judging panel, and she looked forward to running future events.
