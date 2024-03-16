Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Strong summer pasture growth lowering input costs for dairy regions

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
March 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drier conditions are starting to have an impact on storages. Picture by Mark Jesser
Drier conditions are starting to have an impact on storages. Picture by Mark Jesser

Strong pasture growth over early summer is expected to support many dairy farmers, as drier conditions start to take hold across some regions, says Dairy Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.