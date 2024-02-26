Stock & Land
Milk pool may be stabilising, January dairy production figures show

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated February 27 2024 - 11:24am, first published February 26 2024 - 5:00pm
Moyarra, Gippsland farmer Brian Corr intends milking a herd of 600 crossbreds this year. Picture by Barry Murphy
The New South Wales dairying sector continues to recover from floods and fire, posting close to a 10 per cent increase in milk production in January, compared to year ago.

