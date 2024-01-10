Stock & Land
Victorian and national milk production figures bounce back on last November

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
January 11 2024 - 7:00am
Tongala dairy farmer Andrew Tyler with farm dogs Charlotte and Poppy. Picture by Andrew Miller.
There's been a significant surge in milk production in November, with NSW leading the national figures when compared with last year.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

