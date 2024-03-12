Stock & Land
Biggest buyers of 2024 cattle at Benambra, Ensay, Hinnomunjie and Omeo revealed

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
Updated March 12 2024 - 8:12pm, first published 5:20pm
More than 9000 cattle went under the hammer across five sales, including at Benambra's iconic yards. Picture by Bryce Eishold
A dozen buyers have secured more than 50 per cent of the cattle sold at the iconic Mountain Calf Sales in Victoria's high country.

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

