Anthony Delaney swaps green shirt for pink shirt, leaving Nutrien for Elders

Victorian stock agent Anthony Delaney and his team have made the surprise decision to leave Nutrien for Elders, returning to the company he started at as a trainee two decades ago.
The Pakenham-based agent will rebrand his seven real estate offices across Gippsland and the Yarra Valley and bring with him 45 staff across his real estate and livestock divisions.
The 36-year-old owns the business, Delaney Livestock & Property, with his wife Keirra and said the shock decision to close the Pakenham saleyards by June 2024 last year "jolted the decision" to join Elders.
"Nutrien has been a fantastic company to work for and their personnel and management have done a lot for us over time," he said.
"In coming across to Elders, it enables us to support and grow our clients through a number of centres and stay involved in a number of market centres in anticipation for the forthcoming closure of Pakenham."
Mr Delaney's interest in livestock started as a kid in 2001 where he would spend time in Elders' shop on Livestock Way and around the then newly-built Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham.
In 2004, he started a traineeship with Elders and worked at yards across Victoria including Wodonga, Hamilton, Warrnambool, Shepparton and Geelong, before joining Ruralco in 2009 at Pakenham.
About three years ago, around the same time Ruralco was bought out by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Mr Delaney formed his business and traded under Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property until the end of last year.
The business comprises an impressive real estate portfolio with offices at Moe, Warragul, Koo Wee Rup, Pakenham, Bunyip and Leongatha with a new office opening in Lilydale.
The livestock business sells cattle throughout eastern Victoria.
"It's been a very long and hard thought-through decision," Mr Delaney said.
"Our final decision and the closure of Pakenham really jolted the decision into place."
About 45 staff are employed across the company, including 12 stock and station agents who range from full-time to commission-based employees.
Mr Delaney said his decision to join Elders would give his livestock-selling clients - farmers - more opportunities in the wake of Pakenham's closure.
"With the geographic structure of Delaney Livestock & Property on the edge of Melbourne, at this point in time I don't know which way stock will gravitate," he said.
"I think we'll find a fair portion of our store stock will head to Yea, and we'll see a range of our prime stock in the regions north of Melbourne head to Shepparton.
"A majority of our local and central Gippsland livestock business will head to Leongatha."
Mr Delaney said he would take an active role in the marketing and selling of cattle at these saleyards.
"Our livestock business is a long way through the transition across to Elders and our real estate business has commenced its journey as well," Mr Delaney said.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies started his career at Elders with Mr Delaney as a trainee at the same time 20 years ago, and said he was thrilled to see his friend return to the company.
"In our industry it's very common to become great mates with the people you do business with and that's been happening for generations," Mr Davies said.
"From Elders' perspective, we pride ourselves on having good people across Gippsland, but also all of Australia.
"Without good people in our business, we wouldn't be able to reach the success we've had."
Mr Davies said he started working with Mr Delaney when the pair were 18 years old.
"I actually found him very intense as a stock agent, because I was a bit more playful, but he taught me so much in those early years," he said.
"From a personal perspective, we've always worked closely together regardless of the shirt, however, I know the value Anthony will bring to the team by training young members, selling at weaner sales, buying support across the network and all the other industry assets that he will be able to provide."
Elders state general manager for Victoria and Riverina, Brendan Rinaldi, said Elders was pleased pleased to partner with Mr Delaney.
"Delaney Livestock & Property is well-known in Victoria for delivering exceptional results for their clients," Mr Rinaldi said.
"Anthony and his team have a great reputation in the industry, transacting significant numbers of cattle and sheep each year.
"This partnership will help provide exceptional service to our clients in south-east Victoria, and continues Elders' trajectory of significant growth in livestock, following the recent acquisition of Charles Stewart in the south-west."
The rebrand of the seven offices is expected to be completed by early-February.
