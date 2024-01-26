Stock & Land
Anthony Delaney swaps green shirt for pink shirt, leaving Nutrien for Elders

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
January 26 2024 - 1:00pm
Victorian agent Anthony Delaney has joined Elders, marking an end to his chapter with Nutrien. Picture by Andrew Miller
Victorian stock agent Anthony Delaney and his team have made the surprise decision to leave Nutrien for Elders, returning to the company he started at as a trainee two decades ago.

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

